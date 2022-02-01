University of Utah pauses fraternity and sorority activities after another sexual assault report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah has paused fraternity and sorority social activities for at least two weeks following another report of sexual assault.

The university’s Vice President for Student Affairs, Lori McDonald, issued a letter to the campus community regarding the sexual assault, which occurred during the last week of January, stating:

“Last week, a campus safety notification was emailed to all students, faculty, and staff regarding a sexual assault at one of the University of Utah’s fraternity houses. The university issued a warning based on the university’s interpretation of the Clery Act. Since that time, we have received an additional report, this one anonymous, of a previous sexual assault in early December at another fraternity house. This anonymous report, submitted to our OEO office, has also been shared with Salt Lake City Police.”

The Clery safety notifications are intended to alert the campus community of imminent threats to safety. The university believes that these alerts can cause other potential victims of sexual assault, or witnesses, to come forward.

McDonald acknowledges that the details in these alerts can actually “re-traumatize survivors of sexual assault” and that they strongly encourage victims to reach out for support, whether it be from friends, victim advocates, counselors, or law enforcement.

Here are the actions taken by the U of U in response to the two reported sexual assaults:

All social activity at the University of Utah’s fraternity and social chapters has been suspended for two weeks. Philanthropic and business operations may continue in the chapter houses, but social gatherings are not allowed.

Meetings with the leaders of the fraternity and sorority community have been initiated to discuss these incidents, the culture in their organizations, and the next steps for improving safety, accountability, and transparency within the community.

Students, faculty, and staff can schedule a confidential appointment with one of the university’s victim-survivor advocates, or call (801) 581-7776.

For immediate support, call (801) 585-2677 and ask to speak to an on-call crisis support specialist.