University of Utah releases COVID-19 case counts from move-in weeks – August 3-23

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah has released its COVID-19 case counts from residence hall move-in week.

The University of Utah’s Housing & Residential Education is reporting 16 positive cases of COVID-19 after receiving the test results of 3,248 students who moved into residence halls between Aug. 3-Aug. 23, a positivity rate of .5%.

The University of Utah said they expect about 3,400 students to live on campus starting this fall. 100 of them are student-athletes who were already tested when they arrived during the summer.

“This testing of asymptomatic individuals was done to identify anyone who may be positive for COVID-19 but might not be aware of it in order to have them isolate as per public health protocols for mitigating the spread of this contagious disease,” said Lori McDonald, vice president for Student Affairs.

All students who tested positive either returned home to quarantine or have been moved to isolation rooms. Food-delivery service and academic support are being provided to those students.

The University has set aside 407 beds to be used for quarantine in anticipation of students returning to campus housing who are asymptomatic and test positive for COVID-19.

The University has a newly revised coronavirus information site, coronavirus.utah.edu and will update the count total daily.



The university’s campus community includes some 62,000 students, staff and faculty.

In other to reduce risk of the virus spreading, the university is asking all campus community members to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, wash their hands often, only gather in small groups and stay home if you are feeling sick

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 symptoms or about where to get tested may call the Health and Testing Questions Hotline at 801-587-0712 or visit coronavirus.utah.edu.