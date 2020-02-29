University of Utah police investigating reported sexual assault

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Officials with the University of Utah campus police say they are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred in a residence hall early Saturday.
U of U police say the victim is not a University of Utah student.
Officials say the suspect is male and based on information available it is unknown if he is a university student.
University of Utah police say there are no additional details of the reported assailant available at this time, and the police investigation is ongoing.
Click here to updates form the University of Utah.
See a list a resources available to students below:
- University Neuropsychiatric Institute crisis line: 801-587-3000 / 1-800-273-8255 (available 24/7) .
- Center for Student Wellness (victim-survivor advocates, bystander intervention training): 801-581-7776
- University Counseling Center: 801-581-6826
- Women’s Resource Center: 801-581-6402
- Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action: 801-581-8365
- Office of the Dean of Students: 801-581-7066
- Department of Public Safety: 801-585-2677
