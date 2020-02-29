University of Utah police investigating reported sexual assault

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) -Officials with the University of Utah campus police say they are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred in a residence hall early Saturday.

U of U police say the victim is not a University of Utah student.

Officials say the suspect is male and based on information available it is unknown if he is a university student.

University of Utah police say there are no additional details of the reported assailant available at this time, and the police investigation is ongoing.

