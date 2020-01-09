University of Utah hires new Chief of Police

he University of Utah has selected Rodney Chatman as the new chief of police. (University of Utah)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The University of Utah has a new chief of police for the Department of Public Safety.

Rodney Chatman is currently in a similar role at the University of Dayton in Ohio. He is set to start at the U on February 17th.

The hire is another move the university has taken in its effort to improve campus safety after the on-campus murder of student Lauren McCluskey.

“My ultimate goal as chief is to build trust between the police and the community—staff, faculty and particularly students,” Chatman said. “It will be vital to hear specific concerns and understand what success looks like from their perspective. Students need to know that the police chief wants to hear their voice and wants to begin the process of healing from past and present hurts.”

Last month, the university announced they were hiring Marlon C. Lynch as chief safety officer. He will start on February 1st but was involved in Chatman’s hiring process.

“Chief Chatman has shown the ability to become a credible and trusted member of the communities that he has served,” Lynch said. “He has proven to be a quality leader of police personnel. Both traits will be assets as we move towards implementing the President’s Task Force.”

Click here for more on the President’s Task Force and its recommendations.

Chatman succeeds Dale Brophy, who retired in October 2019.

