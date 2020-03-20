University of Utah Health to open drive-up COVID-19 evaluations

SUGARHOUSE, Utah (ABc4 News) – Officials with University of Utah Health announced Friday they will now offer drive-up COVID-19 evaluations.

Health officials say this is in response to a high volume of vehicles arriving at University of Utah Health Centers. Patients may now be evaluated on-site to determine whether a COVID-19 test is warranted.

After calling U of U Health’s coronavirus hotline, a patient who is presenting COVID-19 symptoms will either be scheduled a virtual urgent care appointment or be sent to a testing site for a drive-up evaluation, officials say.

The drive-up will open Friday, March 20th at 1:00 p.m. at the U of U Sugar House Health Center, 1280 E Stringham Ave, Salt Lake City.

