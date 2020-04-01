1  of  2
Live Now
White House coronavirus briefing Watch 4pm News Live Now

University of Utah Health Chief Medical Officer answers COVID-19 questions

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – University of Utah Health Chief Medical Officer Tom Miller, MD answered COVID-19 questions in this week’s Facebook Live.

“We’ve got a couple months to go and we’re going have to take our time and really work on the measures that make a difference,” Dr. Miller says.

Do you have your own COVID-19 related questions? ABC4 News is There 4 You. Ask your questions in the link here and we will turn to the proper sources to find the answers to the questions you are looking for. So tell us…what do you want to know?

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss