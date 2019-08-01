United Nations Civil Society Conference coming soon to Utah

The U.N. Civil Society Conference is coming to Utah this month. It is the first time the conference has been held anywhere besides New York City in the United States. Vicki Bennett and Andrew Wittenberg joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the importance of the event to the city.

Included below is some of what was discussed.

What is this conference all about?

It is our hope that those who participate may find inspiration to apply to their local communities around the world.

Countries represented from all over the world. 137 countries in all registered. learning how to better their country for all citizens.

6,800 registrations overall.

Your office is conducting a session on governments leading the way to inclusive and sustainable communities…tell us what Salt Lake City does as an example?

How we collaborate with non-profits and NGOs to find sustainable solutions

How we create regulations to reduce carbon emissions

Several big themes…air quality is always something that comes up at this conference…climate change is also a focus…

Topics will include, clean energy and climate change, clean air and transportation, and a segment on sustainable food policy.

Another focus is ensuring healthy fresh food is available to all citizens…

Collaborative efforts with a food policy task force that have improved local food production, community gardens and established an incubator kitchen for small businesses process food products

