Union Pacific wants homeless encampment to tear down

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH ( ABC4 News) – Men identifying themselves as special agents gave notice to the unsheltered residents at Camp Last Hope on Monday.

“We’re giving you to next Wednesday the 30th because you are on private property,” an agent is heard saying in a video. “You need to have everything out of here, okay?”

The homeless encampment is located near 1276 South and 500 West in Salt Lake City.

“We’re not going to put up with that, and that’s exactly why we’re going to stand firm here,” says Tyeise Bellamy, Founder of the Black Lives for Humanity Movement. “They have no where to go.”

ABC4 first visited the camp on Friday.

It’s where we met “Bless.” She’s one of four pregnant women currently living in the camp.

“We’re trying to build a community, but we don’t have that,” said Bless. “We don’t have people are going to beat up or rape us, or hurt us, or do whatever.”

The special agents who showed up told the unsheltered the tracks were still active.

Bellamy says the camp has been there for more than a week and a train hasn’t passed through.

“They started walking through the camp and taking photos and they were like laughing and everything,” she says.

Bellamy shares after Friday’s report, a donor stepped up offering to raise money to buy land for the camp to permanently setup.

“We’re working on getting them onto private property,” says Bellamy.

ABC4 did reach out to the Salt Lake City Mayor’s office and Union Pacific for comment.

We’re still waiting to hear back.