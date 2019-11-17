Unified police warm of email scam involving Sheriff Rosie Rivera

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with the Unified Police Department sent out a social media alert Sunday warning of a scam.
UPD says there is a scam going around using Sheriff Rosie Rivera as the sender of emails asking if individuals are available. If the receiver responds to the email it sends a request for gift cards, official say.
Sheriff Rivera, the SLCO Sheriff’s Office nor the UPD operates in this manner, officials say.
See post from the Unified Police Department below:
