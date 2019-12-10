Unified Police searching for missing man and 5-year-old son

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police need the public’s help in locating a man and his 5-year-old son who did not return from gathering wood on Monday.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray, Benjamin Miller, 39, and his son Jacob left around 10 a.m. and headed “west” to get firewood and have not been heard from since.

Gray said the phone pinged to the Bluffdale area and appeared to be headed south but was later turned off.

Benjamin Miller is driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado, tan in color, with Utah plate D309AR.

Anyone who has seen Benjamin and Jacob are asked to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000.

What others are clicking on: