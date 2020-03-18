Unified Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police are searching for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Around 11:45 Tuesday night, an officer spotted a wanted vehicle at the Winco Foods at 7000 South and 700 West in Midvale.

The suspect, 32-year-old Mario Regules took off and that started a police chase on the west side of Salt Lake County.

The chase ended near 7600 South and 3200 West in West Jordan.

Police say numerous agencies in the Salt Lake Valley help set up containment, but they were unable to find him and called off the search.

According to police, Regules is a suspect from a shooting that happened in Salt Lake City.

The suspect is 6’1, has black hair and brown eyes.

He has felony warrants as well.

If you have any information about him or know where he might be, please call Unified Police.

