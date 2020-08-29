Kearns car crash leaves 36-year-old woman dead

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman has died and two people are in the hospital following an accident on Friday night.

It happened in the area of 5850 South and 5600 West.

According to Sergeant Melody Cutler of Unified Police, a driver was turning out of Thomas Jefferson Junior High School when they were T-boned by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 36-year-old woman passed away. The passenger, a 14-year-old female was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Also taken to the hospital in critical condition was the driver of the first vehicle, a 26-year-old woman.

Officials say 5600 West may be closed for several hours as crews clear the scene

This is a developing story, stay with ABC4 News for the latest on this situation.