ABC4 News – Unified Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to using stolen ID to cash fraudulent checks.
According to authorities, the suspect used identification stolen from a vehicle burglary in Ogden to cash forged checks stolen from a vehicle burglary in Orem.
The suspect appears to be a male wearing a wig. He is driving a white, 2019 Chevrolet Blazer with phony plates of “LYNNERD”, which appears to be in reference to a character in World of Warcraft, stated police.
The photos were captured at a bank in Kearns.
If you recognize the person or vehicle, please contact Detective Ball at (385)468-9600.
What others are clicking on:
- Unified Police hoping to identify suspect in fraud cases
- Weber County family surprises dying father with Christmas ride in dream car
- Police: Man breaks into Latter-day Saint temple ‘upset’ he can’t see his kids for Christmas
- Thousands of dollars in donations provided for those in need through “Light the World” giving machines
- Local teen raises $2k to help his teachers for the holidays