Unified Police hoping to identify suspect in fraud cases

by: Jennifer Gardiner

ABC4 News – Unified Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to using stolen ID to cash fraudulent checks.

According to authorities, the suspect used identification stolen from a vehicle burglary in Ogden to cash forged checks stolen from a vehicle burglary in Orem.

The suspect appears to be a male wearing a wig. He is driving a white, 2019 Chevrolet Blazer with phony plates of “LYNNERD”, which appears to be in reference to a character in World of Warcraft, stated police.

The photos were captured at a bank in Kearns.

If you recognize the person or vehicle, please contact Detective Ball at (385)468-9600.

