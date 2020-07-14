SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several EZ Pawn stores across the Salt Lake Valley have been the casualty of of armed robberies over the past week, all linked to one potential suspect.

According to Unified Police, the first robbery occurred on July 6th at 3:35 p.m in Murray at 80 East 4500 South. UPD says the male suspect entered the store and brandished a weapon and fired three rounds before leaving.

The second robbery occurred on July 12th at 3:52 p.m in Midvale at 50 West 7200 South. The male suspect entered the store and brandished a weapon and fired one round before leaving the store.



Robbery suspect, courtesy: UPD

The third robbery occurred Monday morning at 10:49 a.m in West Valley City at 3105 West 3500 South. The male suspect entered the store and brandished a weapon but did not fire any shots before leaving.

The male ordered everyone in the store to get on the ground when he entered the store during all three robberies.

The alleged male suspect was wearing an Infamous Modelo shirt with a female on the front in between two cars and a bandana covering her nose and mouth in the robberies on the July 12th and 13th. Upon arrival he is said to have carried in a black bag as he entered the stores.

The man appears to have darker skin, brown curly hair, a tattoo on his left

forearm and a tattoo on the back of his neck.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the suspect or any of the above mention robberies, you are asked to call 801-840-4000.