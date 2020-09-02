Unified Police conduct crosswalk operation in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC 4 News)– The Unified Police Department’s Magna Precinct conducted a crosswalk operation Wednesday morning.

The operation was conducted on the corner of 3500 South and Montclair Street in Magna which is a crosswalk near John Matheson Jr. High School.

During the morning drive, the crosswalk is packed with students making their way to class.

“Kind of nervous because I don’t want her to get hit by a car or anything,” student Addie Winn’s mother who is a crosswalk attendant before school. “A lot of people like to speed and they do not stop all the time for the crossing kids.”

Officers are out trying to re-educate people about being vigilant for pedestrians and this effort is a result of violations observed and could result in citations.

“Our goal is to remind drivers about the importance of watching for pedestrians and to educate them about the laws regarding crosswalks.

UPD hopes this effort helps decrease that number.

According to the Utah Department of Health, statewide 70 people die a year in a crosswalk. The causes are usually driving too fast and not paying attention.