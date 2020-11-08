Unified Police and FBI seek help in identifying serial bank robbery suspect

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Police and the FBI are asking for help in identifying a serial bank robbery suspect. The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. Officials advise the public to not approach the suspect.

Officials describe the serial bank robbery suspect as a Caucasian male, average build, has short gray hair, and is about 5’7″. He was last seen wearing a black U of U baseball style hat, red t-shirt, black Timberland jacket, jeans, and Vans style shoes.

He has been reported to be seen driving a 2000 gold two-door Cadillac Eldorado.

If you have any information please call 801-840-4000 and ask for Detective Heatherlyn Lohrke.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics