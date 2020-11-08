Unified Police and FBI seek help in identifying serial bank robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Unified Police and the FBI are asking for help in identifying a serial bank robbery suspect. The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. Officials advise the public to not approach the suspect.







Officials describe the serial bank robbery suspect as a Caucasian male, average build, has short gray hair, and is about 5’7″. He was last seen wearing a black U of U baseball style hat, red t-shirt, black Timberland jacket, jeans, and Vans style shoes.

He has been reported to be seen driving a 2000 gold two-door Cadillac Eldorado.

If you have any information please call 801-840-4000 and ask for Detective Heatherlyn Lohrke.