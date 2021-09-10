Unified PD, SLCSO participate in Tower Stair Challenge to honor those who died on 9/11

GREATER SALT LAKE, UT (ABC 4) – The Salt Lake City office of the FBI wanted to honor those who died during the terrorists attacks on September 11, 2001. They hosted a 9/11 Tower Stair Challenge on the even of the 9/11 anniversary.

On Friday, September 10, the Unified Police Department and Salt Lake City Sheriff’s Office participated in the event. They climbed 2,071 steps to represent the 110 stories in each of the twin towers.

Courtesy of UPD Twitter

Courtesy of UPD Twitter

Courtesy of UPD Twitter

Courtesy of UPD Twitter

Courtesy of UPD Twitter

Courtesy of UPD Twitter

Courtesy of UPD Twitter

Courtesy of UPD Twitter

The purpose of the event was to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11/2001, and to honor first responders and military who protect us from foreign and domestic threats.

An Unified Police Department spoke said ‘It was an honor to climb those steps while listening to the names of those who lost their lives that day. We will never forget.’