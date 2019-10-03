Unified officers injured during altercation with domestic assault suspect

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 32-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted police officers responding to a report of a domestic incident Wednesday night.

Police were dispatched to a home located on Stonehedge Drive after a 911 hang up was received around 11 p.m.

When police arrived, a woman inside the home answered the door and told police she wanted Cody Manuelito out of her house, according to documents.

Documents state Manuelito immediately became verbally argumentative with police and refused to listen to officers’ instructions, telling officers he was going to fight them.

While attempting to force Manuelito into restraints, he resisted physically and head-butted one of the officers in the mouth, according to documents.

It took four officers to restrain the Manuelito, documents state.

During an interview with police, the woman said Manuelito placed his hands around her neck forcefully and would not allow her up, physically forcing her to remain inside of the residence. He additionally tried taking the woman’s phone from her for dialing 911.

Two officers were checked into the hospital due to injuries sustained while attempting to arrested Manuelito.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges unlawful detention, interruption or damage to a communication device, interference with an arresting officer and three counts of assault on an officer.

A background check for Manuelito shows he had a current felony warrant issued in January for domestic violence aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault for an incident in December 2018 where he assaulted and strangled a woman, then assaulted her son who tried to help her.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

