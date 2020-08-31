Unified Fire mourns loss of retired firefighter who died of cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a retired firefighter died of cancer.

In a post on the Unified Fire Facebook, “Chris Cage passed away after a difficult battle with cancer, attributed to his rescue and recovery efforts of 9/11.”

“Chris was a responding member of Utah Task Force 1 who was an active part of the search and rescue effort at ground zero after 9/11,” said Unified Fire spokesperson Matt McFarland.

Right now Chris’ cancer is currently presumed to be correlated to his time at the ground zero but has not yet been officially determined as the cause.

According to WebMD, “there is no evidence of an epidemic of cancer. There is evidence of increased risk for certain cancers among WTC-exposed responders,” said lead author Moshe Shapiro, a biostatistician with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Chris spent 31 years serving Unified Fire Department and retired in September of 2016.