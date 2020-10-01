Unemployment sees steady decline but Utahns expected to start looking for new jobs

SALT LAKE CITY (October 1, 2020) — There were 4,458 total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah the week of September 20-26 with a total of $14,788,449 of benefits paid.

There were 44,306 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of September 19 was 11,270. A total of 1,615 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see economic recovery as evidenced by the now twenty-one consecutive weeks of reduced ongoing claims for unemployment benefits in the state of Utah,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is clear this pandemic continues to be disruptive, but Utah’s diverse economy does offer employment opportunities to those actively looking for them.”