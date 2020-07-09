Unemployment remains high as end to pandemic benefits near

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Continued unemployment weekly claims remain high as the end of the federal pandemic assistance remains slated for July 31.

There were 7,249 new claims filed for the week of June 28 to July 4 for a total of $80,350,894 of benefits paid. There were 90,542 weekly claims during that same week.

The number of individuals who did not request a benefit for two weeks in a row was 5,184. A total of 5,621 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The amount of unemployment claims during this pandemic has certainly been historic, as has the amount of benefits paid,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Moving forward, ongoing financial stability will only be found in employment, as the unemployment insurance $600 weekly stimulus is set to expire on July 25, 2020 for all unemployment programs.”

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.