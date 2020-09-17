Unemployment in Utah continues slow decline as new federal benefits roll out

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s unemployment claims continue on a slow, yet steady, decline as the new federal “Lost Wages Assistance” program begins to dispurse.

There were 4,193 new claims filed for unemployment benefits for the week of September 6-12, for a total of $39,135,890 in benefits paid.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of September 5, 2020 was 3,735. A total of 13,290 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We are happy to report that the first three weeks of Lost Wages Assistance began to be paid last week and the final three weeks of benefits began this week,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Lost Wages Assistance is one of eight new federal programs that have been successfully stood up by the Unemployment Insurance Division since mid-March to help Utahns that have seen their employment disrupted due to this pandemic.”

Benefits are automatically calculated and distributed during the month of September based on unemployment claims already received and individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit.