Unemployment claims rise slightly from last week with only two weeks left on the $600 stimulus payment

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s unemployment claims rose slightly from last week. 7,306 new claims were filed for the week of July 5th to July 11th. 57 more claims than the previous week. A total of $82, 211,610 of benefits have been paid.

There are 89,081 continued claims filed in Utah during the same week.

According to the press release sent by the State of Utah:

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 4, 2020 was 4,922. A total of 5,184 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The unemployment insurance program has paid out over one billion dollars in benefits during the pandemic to support thousands of Utahns and businesses,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, the $600 additional weekly stimulus benefit is only available for two more weeks, thankfully there are thousands of jobs available as Utah continues to work towards safe, economic recovery.”

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit ​jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.