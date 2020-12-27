Unemployment benefits to be extended after President Trump signed massive COVID-19 relief bill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Unemployed Utahns are set to continue to receive additional benefits from the government. They were set to expire Saturday but because of Trump’s seal of approval, the extra money will continue to go their way.

Six months in the making and the deal is all but done. It just needs Congress to approve it, which should happen Monday as they are back in session.

Senator Mitt Romney said he is grateful Americans and Utahns can stay on their feet amidst a global pandemic.

“Oh yeah, it is a very big deal,” said former Utah senate minority leader Scott Howell.

Roughly 10,000 Utahns would have been without extra unemployment benefits had President Donald Trump not signed the COVID-19 relief bill. Now it just waits for Congress.

“There are folks that are really hurting, there are people wondering if they are going to lose their unemployment the day after Christmas,” said Sen. Mitt Romney. “Some folks wonder if they are going to get kicked out of their apartment because they can’t afford their rent in January. Folks in small businesses, in particular, restaurants, gyms, beauty salons saying they can’t hold on any longer unless we get some help. So, there was an urgency that had to be met.”

Romney tweeted Sunday evening, “Relieved that this long-awaited, bipartisan emergency #COVID19 legislation has finally been signed into law. Help is now on the way to workers, families, and small businesses across the country who are desperately in need.”

Everything that was promised including extra unemployment funds being extended until March 31st, protections against eviction; a moratorium on federal student loans, and stimulus checks are all one vote away from being approved.

Then according to Romney, the ball will start rolling ASAP.

Scott Howell said a lot is riding on the speed at which people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are probably talking April or May where there would be enough coverage that we can least get the economy back on,” said Howell.

Howell added Utahns need to be thankful for the government’s help.

“It’s a lifeline and I think Utahns need to remember how fortunate we are to have something that will keep people afloat and not have more homeless on the street and that’s what it boils down to,” said Howell.

Howell mentioned had this bill not been approved he thinks Gov. Herbert would have approved the Department of Workforce Services to continue to allow the extra funds to go towards those on unemployment.