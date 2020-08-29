Uintah School District reports second confirmed case of COVID-19

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Uintah School District has reported that a second individual within their school district has tested positive for COVID-19. Another individual from the same school tested positive for the virus earlier this week. The two cases both come from Discovery Elementary School.

The TriCounty Health Department says that based upon contact tracing, neither individual contracted the virus at the school and that the two cases are unrelated.

Individuals who were in direct, prolonged contact with the two individuals at the elementary school have been notified by the school’s principle. If individuals at the elementary school were not notified, the district says that you nor your student had direct, prolonged contact with those who tested positive.

At this time, individuals age 25 and under account for 25.4% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the TriCounty region, according to TriCounty Health. Those over the age of 25 account for the remaining 74.6% of confirmed cases.

The district reminds families if you or your child begin to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, etc.), please avoid contact with others and call your primary care provider immediately for guidance.