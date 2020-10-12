Uintah School District receives $300k to provide internet to students at home

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Uintah School District has been given a $300,000 grant to provide internet access for students at home.

The grant is part of the CARES Act funding received by the state of Utah. The funding will help families who do not have broadband service in their household as of Oct. 1, do not have adequate broadband speeds, and meet federal criteria for free and reduced lunch.

“With our blended learning model in place, home access to broadband internet connectivity has never been more important for our students,” says Uintah School District Superintendent Rick Woodford. “Many of our students’ families cannot afford to pay for broadband service. The broadband access grant will provide our families who qualify with broadband service, allowing their students to access their blended learning curriculum and lessons at home.”

The broadband connection given to those students is only for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. Families cannot cancel or downgrade their existing broadband service to qualify for the grant; however, families can apply for free or reduced lunch at any time.

“We’re going to do as much good with this money as we can,” Woodford said. “This is not designed to be a welfare type program; it is designed to ensure that students have access to education.”



To apply for this grant, please complete this form www.surveymonkey.com/r/VRBRBLR. A paper copy of the application is also available in all school offices and at the district office.



