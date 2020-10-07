Uintah School District develops COVID-19 Dashboard

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Uintah School District has developed a COVID-19 Dashboard in efforts to communicate COVID-19 case counts to parents and guardians.

According to district officials, the dashboard was created in the interest of transparency and providing information to parents and guardians so they can make decisions in the best interest of their family during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Uintah School District is providing COVID-19 case counts for each school and for all district buildings combined.

The district asks parents and guardians to please note only total case counts at a school will be provided. To protect personal student/staff health information, specifics such class, grade level, or staff position will not be posted.