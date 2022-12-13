UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Uintah School District will be delaying the start of its schools by two hours on Tuesday, Dec. 13, giving state, county, and city crews time needed to plow roads and streets for a safer commute for students and staff.

The school district says half-day kindergarten and Central Cove Preschool will be canceled, and full-day kindergarten will be held.

The Canyons School District is operating on a regular schedule but said schools “will be lenient with tardies to give families and students ample time to arrive safely at their destinations.”

Provo City School District also said it will be starting school on a regular schedule, but notes that “due to road conditions for buses this morning, [it] will be running below bench pickups.”

Other districts across the state have not made announcements regarding delays.