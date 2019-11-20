Uintah School District aide assaulted, student arrested

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A student was arrested after police said they assaulted an aide with the Uintah School District Tuesday.

According to the Uintah School District, the aide was working at the district’s Community Employment and Placement Program (CEPP) when the student, who is enrolled in the program, physically assaulted her.

The assault was immediately reported to law enforcement and the 18-year-old was arrested by Vernal police.

The aide was taken to Ashley Regional Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.

CEPP, known locally as the “Can Do Crew”, provides employment training and job opportunities for individuals with disabilities who are 18 to 22 years old.

The program’s office is in the vicinity of Uintah Middle School.

The school district said they are cooperating with Vernal police as they continue to investigate the incident.

The name of the student arrested was not released.

