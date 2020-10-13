Uintah High School football games canceled due to COVID-19 case

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Uintah School District has canceled Wednesday night’s varsity home football game due at Uintah High School in Vernal due to “a positive case of COVID-19.”

The District said the cancellation is necessary because the majority of the school’s varsity football players and coaches had close, prolonged contact with the person who tested positive. The contact took place during an indoor team meeting on Monday where masks were not worn.

Tuesday’s freshman/sophomore game at Stansbury High School has also been canceled as a precaution.

“TriCounty Health Department appreciates its partners in education and their continued efforts to take measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 while still offering and preserving a healthy in-person learning environment,” TriCounty Health Officer Jordan Mathis said. “Especially when it means that they have to make tough decisions like the Uintah School District made today. This decision is supported and rooted in sound public health practice.”

Wednesday night’s varsity football game against Stansbury will not be rescheduled.