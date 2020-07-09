UHSAA votes to start high school fall sports on time

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – High school sports in the fall will go on as scheduled.

On Thursday, the Utah High School Activities Association board of trustees unanimously voted to go ahead with all fall sports beginning in August.

Those sports include football, girls soccer and tennis, volleyball, cross country and boys golf.

It is still unclear on whether spectators will be allowed to attend the games. There are some counties in the state that are at different risk levels than others, and fans may be attend games in those areas.

The UHSAA released a statement Thursday announcing the decision to continue sports in the fall:

“In a meeting Thursday, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board-of-Trustees moved to continue statewide plans to begin the Fall season of education-based activities in Utah as scheduled, in accordance with plans to return to in-person or blended learning at high schools across the state. The Association’s governing board also affirmed a stance of allowing schools and local school districts, in conjunction with local government leaders and health department officials, to determine whether participation in high school activities is allowable and advisable under statewide and local guidelines. The Board-of-Trustees will meet in late July to continue dialogue regarding statewide health recommendations and best practices.”

The news comes on the same day that Utah officials reported 601 new cases of the coronavirus with four more deaths.

The UHSAA meeting was led by executive director Robb Cuff and board chairman and North Summit School District superintendent Jerre Holmes.

The UHSAA canceled all spring sports after the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March.

This story will be updated.