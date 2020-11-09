UHSAA: All Utah high school sports, including winter team tryouts, to be on hold until Nov. 23

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the exception of football playoffs, all other high school sports, including tryouts for basketball and wrestling, will be placed on hold for at least the next two weeks, according to the Utah High School Activities Association.

In a letter issued by UHSAA Assistant Director Jon Oglesby, MPC, they are following the State Health Order from Governor Herbert issued late Sunday night.

“Association staff will work with the Governor’s Office and the State Health Department to understand the unique impacts to UHSAA activities, including the conclusion of the UHSAA State Football Championships and UHSAA winter activities,” stated Oglesby.

“The UHSAA will communicate with member schools as soon as information is available on protocols and procedures moving forward. The safety of students and Utah communities will continue to be paramount to the Association and its member high schools.”

USHAA also stated all winter sport activities and practices will be suspended until at least November 23, which could change depending on the health order.

“This includes tryouts for boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, boys’ wrestling and girls’ wrestling,” Oglesby stated.