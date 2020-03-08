UHP: Woman dies in Millard County rollover crash

HOLDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman died on Interstate 15 Saturday after her vehicle veered off the road and rolled over several times, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The U-H-P says the crash happened just before eight p.m. when the driver of a Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound near milepost 175 allowed the car to go off the left shoulder onto the rumble strips.

The driver then over corrected to the right causing the vehicle to roll several times. She was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown through the sunroof.

A trooper, who was the first to arrive on the scene, immediately began administering C-P-R. The driver was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Utah Highway Patrol identified the driver as 39-year-old Melanie Meguerditchian. She was the only occupant in the car.

Speed an impairment are being investigated as contributing factors of the crash.