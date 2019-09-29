Driver loses control of vehicle, striking UHP’s car

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4 News) — A Utah Highway Patrol sergeant’s vehicle was struck by a car on northbound I-15 Saturday afternoon.

It was around 2 p.m. when Sgt. Nelson was investigating an injury crash when another vehicle came into the area and lost control of their vehicle, striking Sgt. Nelson’s patrol car.

According to Sgt. Zaugg, Nelson was in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Nelson was transported to a nearby hospital, examined for injuries, and was released. Zaugg says he is experiencing muscle soreness, but is at home resting.

In a tweet, Col. Michael Rapich reminds the public, “When you see emergency lights, slow down, move over, and remember there is someone out there trying to keep you safe.”

What others are clicking on: