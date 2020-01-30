UHP Troopers seize 2,149 illegal THC vape cartridges during traffic stop near Cedar City

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people are behind bars in Iron County after A trooper found over 2,000 illegal THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop near Cedar City Wednesday night.

William Joshua Diaz and Manuel Alejandro Guzman Mendez, both from Chicago, Illinois were stopped just before midnight on I-15 northbound at mile marker 62 after a trooper observed the driver of a vehicle they were in, a Chrysler 200, speeding and failing to use a turn signal while changing lanes. The trooper suspected possible criminal activity due to the individuals’ behavior and the smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

The driver consented to a search of the vehicle where troopers found 2,149 THC Vape cartridges and nearly 4 pounds of THC Shatter (marijuana extract).

State Bureau of Investigation Agents were brought in to question the suspects and try to determine the origin and the source of the unlawful THC products.

Both suspects are being held without bail at the Iron County Jail and are facing charges of third-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Diaz also faces an additional misdemeanor charge of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said in a press release that in November and December of 2019, SBI Agents uncovered THC vape device distribution efforts targeting Utah’s youth through social media apps.

In 2019, agents and troopers seized and investigated over 40,000 THC vape devices, many of which had a distribution destination in Utah.

“Those cases also turned up crimes involving unlawful firearms possession and sales,” stated the press release. “The details of those investigations cannot be released at this time as the cases are still being worked by SBI Agents.”

Street also stated the Utah Department of Public Safety, working with allied agencies and communities, are “committed to stopping the illicit supply of narcotics including the unlawful sale of THC vape devices that are being distributed to our youth and communities.”

What others are clicking on: