SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper was hit by a semi-truck while he was assisting with an oil spill on I-215 Tuesday morning.
According to UHP Sgt. Nick Street, the trooper was on the scene of a road closure due to an oil spill on northbound I-215 near California Ave.
Street said while the trooper was outside of his vehicle, a semi-bobtail truck came through the closure and clipped the Trooper.
The trooper received injuries to his arm and back and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Street said the man driving the truck did not remain at the scene but was arrested a short time later. They are unsure at this time if the man actually meant to flee or if he had a lapse in judgement. The incident remains under investigation.
ABC4 will provide an updated once additional information is released.
- Police still need your help locating elderly Holladay woman missing over a week
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Hurricane Sally; Wildfires burn in the West
- UHP Trooper hit by semi-truck while assisting with oil spill on I-215
- Louisville to settle wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor’s family
- UPDATE: Battle Creek 2 fire 38% contained