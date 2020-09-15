UHP Trooper hit by semi-truck while assisting with oil spill on I-215

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper was hit by a semi-truck while he was assisting with an oil spill on I-215 Tuesday morning.

According to UHP Sgt. Nick Street, the trooper was on the scene of a road closure due to an oil spill on northbound I-215 near California Ave.

Street said while the trooper was outside of his vehicle, a semi-bobtail truck came through the closure and clipped the Trooper.  

The trooper received injuries to his arm and back and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Street said the man driving the truck did not remain at the scene but was arrested a short time later. They are unsure at this time if the man actually meant to flee or if he had a lapse in judgement. The incident remains under investigation.

ABC4 will provide an updated once additional information is released.

