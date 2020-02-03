UHP: Snow means traction law may be enforced up canyons

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– As snow hit parts of Salt Lake County Monday, the traction law was put into effect up Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons and Parleys Canyon.

The law requires all semis to have chains on and two-wheel cars must have chains and snow tires.

The traction law has since been lifted, but could again go into place.

The Utah Department of Transportation has several crews out hitting the interstates then the secondary roads. You can track active snowplows here.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, UHP says there have been more than 163 crashes. They are warning folks to take it slow.

“All the regular things apply; make sure you keep a good following distance–way more than you would on dry roads–keep your speed down and make sure your vehicle is in good repair with good tires and proper inflation,” Trooper Matt Spillman with the Utah Highway Patrol said.

One trucker we spoke to said visibility is so poor, and conditions are so slick he is traveling at 20 miles per hour.

“Not paying attention swerving in front of us and cutting us off other than that it’s just slick and the worst part is just little cars,” Salt Lake resident Dominic Nielsen said.

Click here for the latest information on road closures and weather.

