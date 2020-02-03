UHP responds to hundreds of crashes, one involving their own trooper

It’s only the third day of February and already the daily snowfall record was broken.

There has been 9″ at the Salt Lake International Airport as of the time of the publication. The previous record was back in 1936 with 7″. If we get two more inches before the day is over, the all-time February daily record of 10.9″ will be broken.

Because of all the snow, roads across the state have been treacherous.

Troopers have responded to over 200 weather-related crashes Monday. One of them included one of their own sergeants.

They say the trooper was doing traffic control on the ramp from SR-201 eastbound to I-80 eastbound when he was hit.

Luckily, he was out of his truck at the time and nobody was injured.

Stay safe out there! Visit udottraffic.utah.gov/ for the latest in traffic.

