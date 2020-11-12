UHP responds to 73 crashes Thursday, driver caught going 110mph on icy, slick roads

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Utah Highway Patrol responded to 73 crashing Thursday as they say drivers continue to drive too fast for the slick road conditions.

One driver was going 110 mph, in 34 degrees weather with snow and ice.

“There is absolutely no reason to be traveling over the speed limit, especially 110 mph 😳 The cold weather is here and that is when we need to really pay attention to speeds and the weather conditions,” UHP stated in a post on their Facebook. “Just because there’s more snow falling doesn’t mean there isn’t ice. Please please slow down.”