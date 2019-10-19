Two dead after head-on collision on Legacy Parkway

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people are dead after a head-on crash on Legacy Parkway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol say the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver near Mile Marker 11.

The driver and the passenger of the car traveling the wrong way were transported to the hospital and a rear passenger died on scene from their injuries, officials say.

The driver of the other car was life-flighted in extremely critical condition. Officials say the passenger of the other car died on scene from injuries.









Troopers say they are unsure at this time why the driver was traveling the wrong way.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

