UHP: One person dead in smoky Fillmore crash

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after a crash Utah Highway Patrol officials say was on Fillmore roadway covered in flames and blowing smoke.

Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol say the incident happened around 12 p.m. Monday on State Road-100 West of Fillmore.

UHP says a landowner was burning stubble from a field adjacent to the highway. Troopers say the flames and smoke were very intense blowing across the roadway, greatly reducing visibility.

UHP officials say a 2003 Buick Century and 2008 Ford pickup entered the area of low visibility at the same time. In the midst of the smoke, the driver of the Buick Century crossed the center-line into the opposing lane and struck the Ford pickup head-on, officials say.

UHP Troopers say the driver of the Buick Century suffered fatal injuries, his passenger suffered critical injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Wasatch Front area hospital. The driver of the Ford pickup was seriously injured and also flown to a trauma center, officials add.

