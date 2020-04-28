UHP: One person dead after crash in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with the Utah Highway Patrol one person is dead after a crash in Iron County Tuesday.

Around 6:51 a.m. a black Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Tyrell T Robinson, age 24, of Cedar City was traveling southbound on Iron Springs Road approaching SR-56 when he stopped at the intersection of SR-56 preparing to make a left-hand turn onto eastbound on SR-56.

At the same time, a large commercial vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-56 in the right-hand turn lane to travel northbound on Iron Springs Road. A Ford F-350 pulling a trailer, occupied by a 58-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on SR-56 in the number two lane approaching the intersection when the driver of the Mitsubishi pulled into the intersection to turn left and was struck on the driver’s door by the westbound Ford F-350, in a T-bone style collision, UHP Troopers said.

Officials say the impact of the crash forced both vehicles into the eastbound travel lanes where they came to rest. Robinson, the driver of the Mitsubishi, suffered fatal injuries and passed away at the crash scene, troopers added.

UHP officials say Robinson wasn’t wearing a seat belt, but added due to the severity and location of the impact, the outcome would have likely been the same.

The driver of the Ford F-350 was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

UHP says it’s unknown at this time why Mr. Robinson pulled in front of the pick-up truck, but it appears he may not have seen the truck due to the location of the commercial vehicle approaching the intersection.

