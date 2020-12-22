UHP: Keep troopers safe while responding to crashes this holiday season

Miguel Reider walks near a traffic jam caused by vehicles stuck on a hill during a snowstorm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Towson, Md. Reider and friend Tim Winter, who live down the street, walked up to help push motorists up the incline. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Highway Patrol is advising those driving this holiday season to be extra cautious as troopers prepare for slick and dangerous conditions responding to accidents and winter storms.

According to Lt. Nick Street, there have been 247 fatal crashes on Utah roadways as of Dec. 14 resulting in 266 fatalities, including 25 alcohol-related crashes and 28 alcohol-related deaths. UHP will be implementing 82 extra enforcement shifts through the end of 2020.

This year alone, troopers have issued 741 citations for aggressive or reckless driving, not including felony crashes screened through the prosecutor’s offices, authorities say.

Between January and mid-October, 4,070 drivers have been cited for reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on Utah’s roadways, a 32% increase compared to 2019, according to UHP. That breaks down to 13 drivers every day being stopped and cited for triple-digit speeds.

Sgt. Jesse Williams told ABC4 News he has first-hand experience of the dangers of winter weather and driving, as one of the many troopers who came close to getting hit during the holiday season.

“I was sitting there talking to a driver who had slid off the road because the roads were icy, and I started seeing a semi-trailer come towards me,” Williams said. “It’s not a good feeling.”

As snow continues to accumulate on many of the state’s roadways, UHP asks that travelers be alert, slow down, keep a following distance well above the 2 seconds required by law, and move over for first responders, staying at least 500 feet away from all emergency vehicles.

Troopers are frequently seeing motorists driving too fast for the present conditions, including in inclement weather, traffic, or areas in which road work is happening. The statute calls on drivers to be reasonable and prudent and to pay attention to actual and potential hazards, authorities say.

“We all want to get home safely,” Williams said. “It doesn’t hurt to throw a couple of extra bottles of water in your car, maybe some granola bars, have a flashlight and a way to call for help if you need it.”