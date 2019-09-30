UHP issues warning ahead of cold weather ‘when you’re traveling use caution’

As we anticipate changes in our forecast, Utah Highway Patrol wants drivers to be aware of the weather’s impact on roadways.

Overnight, a hard freeze is expected along the Wasatch Front with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s.

It could mean frosty conditions for areas still drying out from weekend rains.

It also creates the potential for black ice.

Utah Highway Patrol has this advice.

“The chances for the roadways to be icy and you not know it is really high out there,” said Sgt. Mary Kaye Lucas of Utah Highway Patrol. “So, when you’re traveling use caution.”

UHP recommends drivers increase their following distance, and drop their speeds.

