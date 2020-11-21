UHP: Impaired, wrong-way driver going 110 mph thought troopers were racing him

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – An alleged impaired, wrong-way driver on I-15 who was going 110 mph said he thought troopers were trying to race him.

Troopers say they spotted a wrong-way driver on I -15 near Richfield just after midnight on Saturday.

Documents state the driver, later identified as Cory Roy White, 43, passed multiple groups of vehicles before troopers could get close enough to try to stop him from running other cars off the road and nearly causing a head-on collision. Troopers clocked White at 110 mph.

The trooper was able to get ahead of White and pitted the car, causing both vehicles to be disabled. White was then arrested at gunpoint.

When the trooper asked White why he driving the wrong way on the freeway, he said he thought it was all a dream, and the Trooper was just trying to race him.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found an open container, and alcohol was sprayed all over the van.

White, however, did not have any alcohol in his system but did test positive for methamphetamine.

White was booked into jail on multiple charges including felony DUI and misdemeanor reckless driving, reckless endangerment, interlock violation, open container, speeding, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving on a suspended license and violation of his alcohol restricted license.

If convicted, this will be White’s third DUI.