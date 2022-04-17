Juab County (ABC4 Utah) – On Sunday, April 17, Utah Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Dodge Avenger speeding100 MPH in a 80 MPH zone on I-15 N. A second UHP Trooper was in the area and joined in the pursuit as well.

UHP Troopers deployed spikes at milepost 217 and again at 237, but both attempts to stop the speedster failed. A third UHP Trooper set up spikes at milepost 242. The spikes were successful this time and the vehicle came to a stop at milepost 244.

The driver of the vehicle got out and fled on foot.

With back-up officers securing the vehicle, two UHP Troopers engaged in a foot pursuit and apprehended the suspect shortly after it began. The suspect sprained his ankle in the foot pursuit.

During the investigation it was determined that the driver was under the influence.

He was arrested for suspicion of DUI. After he was cleared at the hospital, he was booked into the Juab County jail.