UHP busy Saturday morning with several accidents; several traffic delays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Highway Patrol is staying busying Saturday morning as the snowy conditions have caused several accidents throughout Northern Utah.

Saturday morning, UHP posted a picture to their Twitter account to emphasize how many accidents have been called in Saturday morning.

Please slow down out there, Salt Lake Troopers are very busy this morning.



Slow Down

Increase Following Distance

Wear Your Seatbelt

Be Alert pic.twitter.com/Y1R31amWgT — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) December 12, 2020

In the tweet, UHP also reminds drivers to slow down, increase your following distance, wear your seatbelt, and to stay aware when driving.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is mostly finished for Northern Utah but warn that roads remain slick.

Despite light amounts thus far, snow has easily accumulated on cold road surfaces. Roads are slick for parts of Utah, mainly SLC southward. Snow is almost finished for northern Utah, & will continue for parts of central and southern Utah today. #utwx pic.twitter.com/yzB8gRJ1iP — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 12, 2020

Due to the road conditions, drivers can expect delays, especially near canyons. UDOT Cottonwood Canyons said to also make sure you have traction devices on snow tires.

Traffic in Big Cottonwood Canyon is restricted going up the canyon. Traffic will be turned around at Cardiff (Milepost 10). UDOT says that the estimated time of opening for uphill traffic is unknown.