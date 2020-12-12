UHP busy Saturday morning with several accidents; several traffic delays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Highway Patrol is staying busying Saturday morning as the snowy conditions have caused several accidents throughout Northern Utah.

Saturday morning, UHP posted a picture to their Twitter account to emphasize how many accidents have been called in Saturday morning.

In the tweet, UHP also reminds drivers to slow down, increase your following distance, wear your seatbelt, and to stay aware when driving.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is mostly finished for Northern Utah but warn that roads remain slick.

Due to the road conditions, drivers can expect delays, especially near canyons. UDOT Cottonwood Canyons said to also make sure you have traction devices on snow tires.

Traffic in Big Cottonwood Canyon is restricted going up the canyon. Traffic will be turned around at Cardiff (Milepost 10). UDOT says that the estimated time of opening for uphill traffic is unknown.

