SARDINE CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Snow continues to fall in the northern part of the state and Utah Department of Transportation officials are urging people to drive carefully, especially when going through the canyons.

UDOT plows have been out since early this morning and are continually salting these roads, but the wind that blows in the canyon makes it difficult for officials to keep up.

Plowing through Sardine and Logan Canyon is a non-stop job in snowstorms like this for the Utah Department of Transportation.

“The canyons are usually the biggest challenge for our crews, because those higher elevations mean you have those colder altitudes and often have the wind blowing through those canyons,” says Zach Whitney, a spokesperson for UDOT.

While driving, you may notice how quickly snow accumulates on recently plowed roads and the strong cross winds forcing cars and trucks to sway. Officials say it’s easy for vehicles to slide off the road due to the mountain snow and wind.

“We want drivers to do everything they can including decreasing their speed and increasing their distance between them and the vehicle ahead of them, giving yourself plenty of time to react, plenty of time to slow down if needed,” says Whitney.

Officials say one of the biggest problems they see around here, is people driving way too fast in these conditions.

“We haven’t had a lot of snow for a long time so we need to make sure we’re switch that in our brains, switch onto winter driving to make sure we’re as safe as possible,” says Whitney.

Whitney says it’s also important to remember traction laws that are in place when driving through the canyons, to make sure you can make it through these areas safely and without a citation.