UDOT to close SR-201 Thursday night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers in Salt Lake and Tooele counties of a full closure of S.R. 201 on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The closure will occur between 5600 West and 7200 West. Eastbound lanes will close around 8 p.m. and westbound lanes around 9 p.m. All lanes are expected to reopen around 5 a.m. Friday.

This closure will allow construction crews to place a 205-foot long pedestrian bridge over S.R. 201 as part of the Mountain View Corridor project.

Traffic will be detoured onto the S.R. 201 frontage roads between 5600 West and 7200 West. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time or plan to use alternate routes such as I-80.

UDOT says the bridge is one of six pedestrian bridges being constructed as part of the new Mountain View Corridor extension from 4100 South to S.R. 201.

The existing highway is currently 17 miles long from 16000 South at Redwood Road to 4100 South. This new segment will add an additional three miles of the biking and walking trail.

“The pedestrian bridges and trail are important parts of the Mountain View Corridor, and an additional way we can help keep Utah moving,” said Codee Raymond, UDOT project manager. “We’re continuing to make active transportation like walking, running, and cycling an area of focus in our projects to promote better health and improve quality of life for Utahns.”

UDOT’s master plan for the Mountain View Corridor includes a multi-use trail which runs adjacent to the entire corridor. The project includes:

Three additional miles of biking and walking trail

Six pedestrian bridges

Hunter Park community crossing (trail connection from Darle Avenue/Masters Drive)

Newly opened pedestrian trail on the Cilma Drive bridge

Construction began on this segment of MVC in spring 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2021.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions and highway construction statewide, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.