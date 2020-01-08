UDOT launches pilot program to help traffic up Cottonwood Canyons

During the winter, a sticker could be the simple solution to getting your car through the canyon more quickly.

The Utah Department of Transportation launched a pilot program Wednesday for people who live or work in the Cottonwood canyons.

UDOT and UPD hosted an inspection and sticker distribution event on Wednesday where canyon residents and employees were given the opportunity to get their vehicles checked at the beginning of the season to make sure they comply with the Snow Tire and Chain Requirements.

Cars that pass snow tire and chain requirements got a sticker that allows drivers to bypass field inspections.

The program is to improve safety and traffic flow during major snowstorms.

“When you’re out on the road you have a snowstorm happening and you have a long line of vehicles that are trying to get up the canyon it can be very stressful,” UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said.

If the program is successful, officials expect to expand the sticker option to include more drivers.

Visit UDOT’s website for more information.

